Athlete of the Week: Air Academy senior Samuel Stockton

Samuel Stockton, a senior at Air Academy High School and captain of the swim team, comes from impressive swimming lineage.

His father competed for Clemson University and his mother swam for the Air Force Academy, which is the same institution where Stockton hopes to continue his athletic career.

Stockton credits much of his leadership style to a former team captain who mentored him during his freshman year.

"His name was Dakota. Swimming wise, he was an all-around great swimmer but also out of the pool, he was a great leader and really cared about everyone else," said Stockton. "That's something I sort of try to incorporate into how I captain the team, making sure it all feels like a big family here."

Having been in the pool since age five, Stockton has dedicated years to perfecting his craft. As he approaches graduation, he reflected on his proudest achievements.

"Definitely making some of the big cuts that I've made... time wise throughout my four years of swimming. Just seeing that progression over the four years," he said.

Stockton now has his sights set on following his mother's path to the Air Force Academy.

"I'd like to walk on to the swim team at the Air Force Academy when I go there this fall. If that doesn't work out, I will probably still swim with their club team there and each year I will keep trying to get on that team and keep swimming," explained Stockton.

