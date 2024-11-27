AOTW: Switchbacks win first USL championship in club history

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

The Switchbacks defeated Rhode Island FC to win their first USL championship in the tenth year anniversary of the club. It was a year full of ups and downs for the Switchbacks but they found their stride and finished at the top of the league.

The Switchbacks were winless in the first month and a half of their season, losing the first five matches and drawing in the sixth before finally finding the win column. They picked up a 2-0 win on the road in Oakland, and that’s when things started to click for them.

“The turning point started in Oakland. I think it was a 2-nothing result on the road and we kind of jump-started our season. We went nine unbeaten at that point so we knew what we had,” said Matt Mahoney. “It was more about finding our identity. A lot of turnover happens throughout the year but I think that Oakland match was where we saw what we could do and we were able to build on that.”

The Western Conference standings were tight going into the last two games of the regular season. The Switchbacks were in a position to either finish second or fifth place. They went on the road and picked up wins in both matches to secure the top two spots and earn home-field advantage for the playoffs. The second-place finish was the highest regular season finish in club history.

Securing home-field advantage was huge for the Switchbacks because ten of their fifteen regular season wins were earned at Weidner Field.

“It’s huge. Obviously this year we have had great run of success at home. A big part due to our fans making this place a really hard place for our opponents to come and play at,” said Matt Real.

Being at home was a tremendous help to the club as they only gave up one goal during their four home post-season matches which included the USL championship.

“It’s been so hard to do this. We’ve had so many ups and downs. Just to come up and do it the way we did it is just special. I’m at a loss for words. To be a part of this group, I’m so thankful to do it for this city. They deserve it, the fans deserve it,” said Christian Herrera.

As the blue and white confetti laid there on the pitch the Switchbacks organization was taking it all in, and it was not going before the players began thinking about doing this all over again next season.

