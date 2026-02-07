Air Academy wrestler eyes state championship after overcoming meniscus injury

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Air Academy High School senior Trent Lainez has transformed from a struggling freshman wrestler to the top-ranked competitor in the 138-pound weight class, setting his sights on his first state championship just weeks before the tournament begins.

Lainez began wrestling in eighth grade, but his freshman year was filled with losses that nearly ended his wrestling career before it truly started.

"I almost thought about quitting the sport honestly. Instead of quitting, I just went all in, and I started going to club practices and each year I've been seeing improvement. My freshman year on JV, then sophomore year sixth at regionals, and then blood round at state," said Lainez.

After losing one round before placing at last year's state tournament, Lainez recognized the potential for what he could accomplish during his senior season.

"I have a non negotiable. I want to be a state placer this year, and the ultimate goal would be to be a state champ," said Lainez.

However, those championship aspirations were nearly derailed during the preseason when Lainez tore his meniscus. The injury required surgery that sidelined him for a month and a half.

"It was pretty tough mentally, but I just pushed through it and kept on going from there. I was really focused on getting stronger in that time and staying focused on my diet," said Lainez.

The recovery process proved both quick and efficient. Lainez currently holds a 23-3 record, which includes tournament victories that helped him earn the number one ranking in his weight class.

Despite his top ranking, Lainez remains focused on performance rather than recognition.

"Honestly, I feel like rankings don't matter. I wasn't ranked most of last year and then I qualified for state and made it to the blood round, so I lost one before placing. I don't think they really matter at all, but it's cool to be ranked number one and I just want to go out and prove it these next few weeks," said Lainez.

The state tournament begins February 19 at Ball Arena, with competition concluding February 21. For Lainez, the goal remains clear, standing atop the podium as a state champion.

