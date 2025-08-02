Arena football coming to Pueblo with Pueblo Punishers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Professional football is returning to Pueblo!

The Pueblo Punishers will join the National Arena League (NAL) at the start of the 2026 season. The NAL is a professional indoor football league that began play in 2017. The Punishers are the leagues second expansion team for the 2026 season.

The team will play a 11 game schedule with six homes games played at the Southwest Motors Events Center. The NAL season takes place from March through June.

Punisher’s owner Lisa Rohrich makes league history by becoming the first and only all female-owned team in the NAL.

The team will announce a head coach and key players on September first at the State Fair. A full game schedule and ticket sales are executed to be available between September and October.

