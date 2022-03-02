Air Force women's hoops playing for the postseason

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force women's basketball team is entering uncharted waters.

For the first time in program history, the Falcons are playing for the postseason.

After clinching a first-round bye in the Mountain West Conference tournament, that is set to begin next week in Las Vegas, Air Force will look to win their final game of the season at home against San Diego State on Wednesday night.

"What's good about getting a victory Wednesday is that I think it would give us a really good shot at some type of postseason play," explained head coach Chris Gobrecht. "I think another win somewhere would give us a good shot of some sort of postseason tournament. I think it would be such a thrill to have any type of postseason play for this team. It's such a terrific and much deserved reward for how they performed this season."

Tip off against the Aztecs is set for 6:30 p.m. Once all the games are complete this weekend, Air Force will know its fate on who it will face in the conference tournament, which will begin for them on Monday.

