Air Force women's basketball host post season game, fall to Utah Valley in WNIT

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The Air Force Falcons got to host their first ever post season game, taking on Utah Valley in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

The Falcons started off red hot in the first quarter, and it seemed they couldn't miss as they scored 23 points to open the game.

After that, Air Force's shooting went cold for the rest of the game, and Utah Valley started heating up as they dominated on rebounds.

Air Force was mounting a bit of a comeback near the end of the game, but it wasn't enough as Utah Valley ended Air Force's tournament run by the final score of 70 to 64.

