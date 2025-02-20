Air Force football schedule released, opens season August 30 against Bucknell

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The Mountain West Conference released the 2025 Air Force football schedule on Thursday! Air Force opens the season at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, August 30 against Bucknell.

After an open week, the Falcons open Mountain West play on Saturday, September 13 at Utah State. Air Force returns home for two conference matchups against Boise State on Saturday, September 20, and Hawaii on Saturday, September 27.

Air Force begins their quest for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy at Navy on Saturday, October 4. Mountain West play continues on Saturday, October 11 at UNLV.

The Falcons return home on Saturday, October 18 to take on Wyoming. After another open week, Air Force takes on Army at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, November 1.

Air Force resumes Mountain West play on Saturday, November 8 at San Jose State. The Falcons then travel to UConn for a non-conference game on Saturday, November 15.

The final game at Falcon Stadium will be Saturday, November 22 as Air Force takes on New Mexico. The Falcons wrap up the season at Colorado State on Saturday, November 29.

You can view the schedule below:

2025 Air Force Football Schedule

Date Opponent

Aug. 30 Bucknell

Sept. 6 OPEN

Sept. 13 at Utah State*

Sept. 20 Boise State*

Sept. 27 Hawaii*

Oct. 4 at Navy

Oct. 11 at UNLV*

Oct. 18 Wyoming*

Oct. 25 OPEN

Nov. 1 Army

Nov. 8 at San Jose State*

Nov. 15 at UConn

Nov. 22 New Mexico*

Nov. 29 at Colorado State*

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Air Force Falcons website.

