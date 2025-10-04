Air Force falls 34-31 to Navy in first game of Commander-in-Chief series

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (KOAA) — Air Force (1-4) dropped their fourth straight game of the season at the hands of Navy (5-0), losing the first game of the Commander-in-Chief trophy series. The Falcons had 460 total yards, finishing with 249 passing and 211 rushing.

Air Force's offense was powered by sophomore quarterback Liam Szarka, who completed 11-of-19 passing attempts for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He also added 25 carries for 152 yards and 2 more touchdowns. That performance makes him the first player in Air Force program history with three straight games of 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards.

Navy struck first with a 39-yard field goal, but the Falcons responded with 10 unanswered points to take a 10-3 lead, which would eventually be their only lead of the game. Navy scored two touchdowns before the half and led 17-10 after the first two quarters.

Szarka rushed for his second touchdown of the game to make it even at 17. The Midshipmen responded with a touchdown of their own, and Air Force followed up with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Bruin Fleischmann.

Fleischmann finished with a career high six catches for another career high 166 yards.

Navy then took a 31-24 lead in the fourth quarter. Falcons would tie the game for a third time in the second half as Szarka connected with Jonah Dawson for a 53-yard touchdown.

Midshipmen added a go-ahead field goal. Air Force had a potential game-tying or winning drive, but a fumble ended their chances.

Air Force will head to UNLV for their next match before returning home to take on Wyoming on October 18. Their next Commander-in-Chief game will be against the Army on November 1 at Falcon Stadium.

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves. Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.