Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Air Force falls 34-31 to Navy in first game of Commander-in-Chief series

Shutdown-Sports Football
Terrance Williams/AP
FILE - Members of Navy and Air Force marching bands perform before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, file)
Shutdown-Sports Football
Posted

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (KOAA) — Air Force (1-4) dropped their fourth straight game of the season at the hands of Navy (5-0), losing the first game of the Commander-in-Chief trophy series. The Falcons had 460 total yards, finishing with 249 passing and 211 rushing.

Air Force's offense was powered by sophomore quarterback Liam Szarka, who completed 11-of-19 passing attempts for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He also added 25 carries for 152 yards and 2 more touchdowns. That performance makes him the first player in Air Force program history with three straight games of 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards.

Navy struck first with a 39-yard field goal, but the Falcons responded with 10 unanswered points to take a 10-3 lead, which would eventually be their only lead of the game. Navy scored two touchdowns before the half and led 17-10 after the first two quarters.

Szarka rushed for his second touchdown of the game to make it even at 17. The Midshipmen responded with a touchdown of their own, and Air Force followed up with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Bruin Fleischmann.

Fleischmann finished with a career high six catches for another career high 166 yards.

Navy then took a 31-24 lead in the fourth quarter. Falcons would tie the game for a third time in the second half as Szarka connected with Jonah Dawson for a 53-yard touchdown.

Midshipmen added a go-ahead field goal. Air Force had a potential game-tying or winning drive, but a fumble ended their chances.

Air Force will head to UNLV for their next match before returning home to take on Wyoming on October 18. Their next Commander-in-Chief game will be against the Army on November 1 at Falcon Stadium.

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves.

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community