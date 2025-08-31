Air Force Falcons had a strong start to the season, defeating Bucknell at home

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Air Force Falcons had a strong start to the season, defeating Bucknell 49-13 at home.

Cade Harris led the way for the Falcons with two rushing touchdowns and a 62-yard receiving touchdown. He rushed for 66 yards on eight attempts and caught three passes for 83 yards.

Junior quarterback Josh Johnson got the start for the Falcons, but the series was split with sophomore Liam Szarka. Johnson went 4-7 on passing attempts, throwing for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Szarka finished 2-2 with 47 yards.

The ground attack was effective for the Air Force, rushing for 257 on 51 ground attempts. In addition to Harris’ two rushing scores, both Dylan Carson and Maguire Martin found the end zone.

Defensively, the Falcons held strong, finishing with six sacks and forcing two turnovers. They only allowed 97 yards on the ground and 169 through the air.

Air Force will be able to bye-week before heading to Logan, Utah, to take on Utah State.

