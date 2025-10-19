A pair of 4th quarter interceptions leads Falcons to 24-21 win over Wyoming

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two fourth-quarter interceptions helped lift the Falcons to a 24-21 win over the Wyoming Cowboys, securing their first conference win of the season.

The Air Force offense struggled to find the end zone in the first half, scoring just two field goals as they trailed the Cowboys 7-6 going into the half.

The teams each scored touchdowns on their opening drive of the second half. Wyoming running back scored from 23 yards out for his second touchdown of the game to start the third quarter and put his team in front 14-6.

Falcons responded as Liam Szarka scored a one-yard touchdown to make it 14-12. Head coach Troy Calhoun elected to go for the two-point conversion, and the decision paid off as Kade Frew caught a short pass from Szarka to even the game at 14.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowboys were at the Falcons' three-yard line with a chance to go up a score, but Roger Jones picked off the pass in the end zone, resulting in a touchback.

Falcons drove down the field and were faced with a fourth and one from the Wyoming 9-yard line. Instead of kicking a field goal to go up three, coach Calhoun made another gutsy call that paid off. They went for it on fourth down, and Frew scored a go-ahead touchdown with just over 5 minutes remaining in the game.

The Falcons have had some defensive struggles in late-game situations this year, but they needed to rely on them on the ensuing drive, and they showed up. Freshman Max Mustell picked off Wyoming’s quarterback, leading to another Air Force field goal and a 24-14 Falcon lead.

Szarka finished the game with 174 yards of total offense (141 rushing yards). Joining Szarka in the 100-plus rushing yard club was junior running back Owen Allen, who finished with 105 on 10 carries.

In addition to the interceptions by Jones and Mustell, they also led the team in tackles with ten and eight, respectively.

Air Force will head into the bye week before returning to Falcon Stadium on November 1 to host Army West Point in the next game of the Commander-In-Chief trophy series.

_____

