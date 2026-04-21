A Colorado Springs couple shows lifelong love for the Denver Nuggets through decades of fandom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Collecting T-shirts, jerseys, sports cards, and even old newspaper clippings, one Nuggets fan couple is checking every box when it comes to being truly die-hard.

When you step into Vince Puzick and Jannetta Knight’s world, it’s clear right away, this is about more than basketball. They may not always be the loudest fans in the room, but their loyalty runs deep.

“I first became a Nuggets fan in 1975,” said Puzick.

Knight’s love for the team started on the court herself.

“I started becoming a huge fan in high school because I was playing basketball, and my coach would take us to the games,” she said.

Over the years, that passion has grown into a collection and a lifestyle. From vintage ticket stubs that once cost just $7, to carefully preserved basketball cards, their home is filled with pieces of Nuggets history.

“'86… '90… '88…” said Knight, flipping through memories one by one. “There’s Rick Adelman.”

For them, each item tells a story. It's proof of a lifelong connection to the team.

“Just that power of the community and a big passion for the game,” said Knight.

Puzick remembers one moment that stands above the rest, seeing Nuggets legend Dave Thompson in person.

“I was yelling, ‘David, David,’ and he looked up and waved. That was pretty cool,” said Puzick.

Like many fans, they each have their favorite player. For Puzick, it’s current Nuggets star Nikola Jokić.

“He’s Serbian,” said Puzick. “My last name, original spelling, was Puzic. My grandfather came from Serbia.”

Puzick has a message for Jokić.

“Every Christmas, I make Serbian walnut bread called potica, and I would love to deliver him a loaf if he’d be interested,” said Puzick.

For this Colorado Springs couple, being a Nuggets fan isn’t just about wins and losses, it’s about connection.

“Go Nuggets,” said Puzick and Knight.

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