Spate of small fires keeps CSFD busy near downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS — As many as ten small grass fires sparked between I-25 and Fountain Creek near downtown Sunday night, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fires were reported around 7 o'clock east of the interstate between the S. Nevada Avenue and W. Cimarron St. exits.

Drone video shared by CSFD showed hot spots burning in grass and brush between a hiking trail and Fountain Creek, south of America the Beautiful Park.

Around 8:20 Sunday night, the fire department tweeted that the fires were mostly out and that crews were remaining on scene to mop up hot spots. An investigation is underway.

