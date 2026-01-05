Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spate of small fires keeps CSFD busy near downtown

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Several small fires burned between I-25 and Fountain Creek on the evening of 1/4/26.
COLORADO SPRINGS — As many as ten small grass fires sparked between I-25 and Fountain Creek near downtown Sunday night, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fires were reported around 7 o'clock east of the interstate between the S. Nevada Avenue and W. Cimarron St. exits.

Drone video shared by CSFD showed hot spots burning in grass and brush between a hiking trail and Fountain Creek, south of America the Beautiful Park.

Around 8:20 Sunday night, the fire department tweeted that the fires were mostly out and that crews were remaining on scene to mop up hot spots. An investigation is underway.

