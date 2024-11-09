Southeast Colorado Springs road closures take toll on residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — Around southeastern Colorado, Friday into Saturday, you'll see a lot of barricades along highways in the area with Highways like 24, 94, and I-70 closing.

In the Falcon area, residents are staying put for the evening.

"We didn't want to come out," said Kevin Jensen. "We sit on a lot more supplies year-round just because of that, and then if it snow is bad, we can stay home for three or four days."

When it comes to closing state highways, The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said that decision is determined by snow plow drivers.

They make determinations on when chain laws go into effect," said CDOT Regional Communications Manager Amber Shipley. "Our drivers make a lot of that determination."

However, Shipley said when it comes to closing an interstate, more voices are taken into account.

"There's collaboration with parts and pieces within the region and at our headquarter level. So nothing is taken lightly," Shipley said.

For people venturing to Falcon, even if it's a 10-minute drive, they're prepared.

"I have a blanket in my car, so that's really it," said Hugh Miller. "We're close enough to the stores."

