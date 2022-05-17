Small fire burning north of Pagosa Springs Airport

PAGOSA SPRNGS, Colo. — A 10-acre fire is burning about five miles northwest of Pagosa Springs Airport, according to officials with the San Juan National Forest.

Residents in the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood on 4 Mile Road in Mineral County are under pre-evacuation notice and should be prepared to leave. The fire is burning about one mile from the pre-evacuation area and 4.75 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs Airport.

It is burning in ponderosa pine, gambel oak and mixed conifer forest, according to the Forest Service.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said air resources, including three large airtankers and a heavy helicopter, and ground resources are at the scene.

National Forest officials said the fire has been named the Plumtaw Fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.