Woodland Park School District announces new cell phone restrictions

WOODLAND PARK — On Tuesday, Woodland Park School District (WPSD) announced new cell phone restrictions for this academic school year.

WPSD says they are eliminating cell phone use in classrooms. Students are required to place their cell phones in an area selected by their teacher during class time.

The district says cell phones during class are prohibited unless granted by the teacher for special lessons or circumstances. WPSD says they hope this initiative minimizes distractions so students are able to concentrate more on their studies and class activities.

"We believe that reducing cell phone use in the classroom will significantly improve our students' focus and engagement, leading to greater academic success," said Superintendent Ken Witt. "Our goal is to create a learning environment where students can focus on learning activities without unnecessary distractions."

The district says that in urgent matters, the school's front office will be available to communicate to students.

WPSD says these restrictions align with their commitment to providing academic excellence.

Colorado Springs School District 11 has a 'no phone' policy where middle and high school students must lock their phones in magnetic pouches for the day.

