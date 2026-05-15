Speeding, Shooting, Intimidation: Teller County sheriff cracks down on illegal activity in forest lands

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — For Teller County hunters like Andrea and Tim Connolly, at least one of them is in remote backcountry land at least once a week.

In recent years, they’ve noticed an uptick in reckless and dangerous behavior. Large groups of Off-Highway Vehicles (OHV) are speeding through the narrow dirt roads. The drivers are often drinking, while others are illegally shooting firearms, which has raised concern for the Connollys.

“One of the areas that we're looking at now is some really good moose habitat. And I’ve seen elk and turkey down here as well,” said Tim Connolly as he pointed out at the remote marshland. “And then you just get people that are kind of riding off the trails.”

He pointed out the deep tire ruts cutting through the natural environment off the dirt road. Nearby, an abandoned fire pit is littered with trash. An adjacent hill had clear tire tracks from what could be an ATV.

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“You can see it. It's definitely kind of leaving a mark on their habitat and where they live and feed,” said Connolly.

Andrea Connolly said they’re often with their young child when they’re recreating out on the Forest Service land.

These groups of reckless OHV users have been a growing problem, the Connollys said.

“You're out here pretty deep. Help is very far and a lot of times you don't have cell phone service,” said Andrea Connolly. “And running into these groups that are being very aggressive and acting a little erratically is concerning.”

Teller County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement

The behavior has been noted widely in the mountainous community. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they receive numerous calls every weekend, but the problem persists every day.

Since it’s on Forest Service land, the federal agency is supposed to conduct the law enforcement in the area.

But with 200 square miles of Forest Service land within Teller County, the two Forest Service law enforcement officers designated for the region appear to be overwhelmed and undermanned to handle the increasing illegal activity.

“Folks are afraid to take their families out there, and that's when we recognize that we have to try to do something about this,” said Kevin Tedesco, a commander with TCSO.

Because of the growing concern, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell launched the Forest Service Zero Tolerance Enforcement 2026 Operation this month.

Over the first weekend, TCSO said they made over 100 contacts, conducted 45 vehicle inspections, and issued multiple citations, including burn violations and reckless use of OHV.

“We have put out a zero tolerance. We don't care who you are, where you're from,” said Sheriff Mikesell. “If you start an illegal campfire, you're gonna get a ticket for it. If you're shooting illegally in the forest, you're gonna get a charge. If you're shooting and you're a felon in charge and with a weapon, we're going to arrest you.”

Mikesell said he’s had community members tell him they’ve almost been hit by stray rounds because people aren’t shooting legally.

Another resident told the sheriff they were camping on Forest service land when multiple ATVs began circling their camp at one in the morning, blaring music, and “scaring them to death.”

Due to current burn restrictions and target shooting only allowed in designated areas, this type of activity is illegal, the sheriff said. He also said the OHVs have torn through the roads at speeds up to 70 miles per hour. Multiple accidents and injuries have happened as a result, he said.

“Even though it is Forest Service federal land, it is within the confines of Teller County,” said Commander Kevin Tedesco, who is the lead on the enforcement operation. “And we can enforce state statute and county ordinances anywhere within Teller County.”

Critical of the Forest Service

TCSO is openly critical of the U.S. Forest Service for what they deem is a lack of enforcement.

In a popular social media post on the TCSO Facebook page, the sheriff claimed the Forest Service law enforcement captain of their region “indicated his organization is not currently staffing vacant law enforcement positions within our area.”

A Forest Service spokesperson didn’t directly answer numerous detailed questions sent in by KOAA, but said they work “closely with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and our federal, state, and local partners to protect public safety and natural resources on the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.”

Contrary to the sheriff’s claims, the Forest Service said their two law enforcement positions assigned to the area are filled, but acknowledged a vacancy in an adjacent area.

The lack of enforcement by the Forest Service has led to the rise of unlawful and reckless behavior because there is almost never a response, the sheriff said.

“We've got 20,000 or 30,000 people just in the woods alone. It's twice the size of Woodland Park as a city of what we're dealing with out there,” said Sheriff Mikesell.

“In today's modern day in the Pikes Peak region, when you see so many people moving or going to the Forest Service to recreate, it doesn't make sense to me that you only have one slot or two slots to deal with all this,” Mikesell said.

Despite the TCSO's willingness to provide extra patrols on Forest Service land, the federal agency isn’t providing adequate support, said the sheriff.

Based on their estimates since 2021, TCSO has provided the Forest Service with the equivalent of $490,000 worth of man-hours patrolling the federal lands. This year, Sheriff Mikesell the Forest Service only offered a grant of $10,000 to support their increased operations.

Mikesell said he’s working with Colorado Congressman Jeff Crank, who sits on the House Committee for Natural Resources, to find better methods to staff up the Forest Service or contract local law enforcement agencies.

Otherwise, state and county taxpayers are footing the bill for the federal government, Mikesell said.

Though the increased enforcement is putting extra strain on TCSO personnel, Sheriff Mikesell said they plan to continue the operation through at least the end of summer.

Email Senior Reporter Brett Forrest at brett.forrest@koaa.com. Follow @brettforrestTV on X and Brett Forrest News on Facebook.

Brett can also communicate via encrypted apps like Signal. Due to the sensitive nature of ongoing reporting from federal actions, he is willing to take steps to protect identities.

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