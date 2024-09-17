'Shocked'; People who live in north Colorado Springs respond to shooting in Interquest neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sunday's shooting on the north side of Colorado Springs has left community members in shock.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the shooting started around 6:15 Sunday morning inside the Volta apartment complex near New Life Church.

Police say a man was sleeping inside his apartment when gunfire came through the unit next door.

The gunman then drove off and shot more rounds at a Key Bank on Spectrum loop, another Key Bank on Hartsel Drive, and a Village Inn on Duryea Drive.

Officers eventually arrested the 53-year-old gunman, Rupesh Jain, when Jain came back to the apartment complex and confessed to police about what he had done and was concerned for the person he shot.

"Bang, Wait. Bang. Six different times," said Carolyne Krueger, who lives at the apartment complex.

Krueger says it was a type of noise that she did not expect to wake up to.

"I see ambulances out. They are opening doors. They got their gloves on, putting people in the ambulances," Krueger said.

Krueger says she had no idea there was a shooting one floor down, until she saw bullet holes in the window.

"Holes everywhere," Krueger said.

Getting a text message that Police were searching for a wanted man was not what Emily Maney wanted in what she thought was a newer and safer neighborhood.

"Pretty scary to think that it happened right here," Maney said.

Krueger says she is now moving out of her apartment.

"I gotta move to somewhere else. I gotta move to somewhere that is probably gated. Somewhere with security," Krueger said.

News5 contacted the Volta Apartment for comment but has not heard back yet.

This is a developing story.

