Security and safety a priority at this year's Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Hosting thousands of visitors for the Colorado State Fair is no easy task. The fair security team and local law enforcement want to keep families safe inside and outside the fairgrounds.

A 360 camera provides a wider view of the fair. The security team says it has installed several cameras across the fairgrounds.

Pueblo native Paige Manweiler is one of the annual visitors at the fair.

"We get to do stuff with our kiddos," said Manweiler.

However, because of safety concerns, her family avoids going at night.

"Not gonna lie, we usually do daytime," said Manweiler. "It's a little safer doing the daytime."

The Colorado State Fair's Security and Law Enforcement Director, Paul Toth, says he's aware of the kind of incidents that happen at night.

"Maybe domestic violence situation, maybe some fights." said Toth. "...We will have more security staff in the evening. We will have more law enforcement in the evening. We certainly build up through that to match what the population is."

The Pueblo Police Department is responsible for outside of the state fair. Officers expand community policing in the neighborhoods around the fair.

"Patrols in cars, we will have bike patrols, we will have folks on feet," said Bianca Hicks, Community Engagement Manager with the Pueblo Police Department. "I just want to be available."

"Knowing there's a lot of undercover cops now, I think we feel safer now," said Manweiler.

If you're coming to the fair, police want to remind you not to leave valuable items in your car.

"My biggest goal is to have people have a good time and have all of my employees go home safely," said Toth.

At the fair, only concealed carry guns are allowed with the proper concealed carry permit. A knife longer than three and a half inches is not allowed.





