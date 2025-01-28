Watch Now
Second vote today on 'sit/lie' ordinance in Colorado Springs to expand the enforceable area downtown

See the current area, and where City Council will be voting to extend the area.
City Council is voting on an expansion of the current sit/lie ordinance in Downtown Colorado Springs. See the current zone, and the proposed expanded areas.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs City Council has a packed meeting on Tuesday. On the agenda: e-bikes, marijuana, annexation, and what's called the sit-lie ordinance.

The sit-lie ordinance allows police officers to give tickets to people sitting or lying down near businesses. Tuesday they'll vote to expand the current enforced area.

Take a look at the map. You can see the current zone in the middle, between the black lines. The city council is voting tonight to expand the zones both north and south.

People we talked to have mixed opinions on the ordinance. Business owners we talked to say it is a great idea. Not everyone feels the same way though. People against the ordinance say it’s unfair to criminalize homelessness.

Right after the sit/lie ordinance vote is a vote on recreational marijuana.

We will let you know how the vote turns out.



