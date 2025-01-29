Colorado Springs City Council postpones asking voters to approve E-bike rules

COLORADO SPRINGS — The adoption of electric bike (E-bike) rules for Colorado Springs Parks, Trails and Open Spaces (TOPS) is proving to be a complex issue.

Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council postponed a discussion and decision on whether to ask voters to approve E-bike rules. The challenge has more to do with legislative processes than the bikes themselves.

TOPS tax rules approved by voters say no motorized vehicles are allowed on TOPS funded property, and any changes to rules have to be approved by voters.

City Attorneys say city council can approve rules that apply to all parks property, but a lawyer for a citizen's group thinks differently, saying TOPS property rule changes require a vote of the people.

Colorado Springs City Council decided Tuesday's deadline for the April ballot did not leave enough time to properly create a ballot question.

