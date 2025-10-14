Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for Red Kettle campaign to raise $250,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is recruiting bell ringers for its upcoming Red Kettle campaign as the nonprofit faces a cash shortage while trying to help people in need.

The organization is looking to hire at least 150 paid bell ringers at $16 per hour, along with volunteer positions, to support their annual fundraising effort.

The Salvation Army of Colorado Springs

Salvation Army leaders hope to raise $250,000 from the campaign. The money will fund various programs, including the family shelter, transitional housing and youth services.

"It's kind of the fundraiser for every person, everybody in the community. We get people come in, children come in with pennies, and every bit helps. We tell them thank you. Every donation, no matter how big or small, collectively comes up and raises up the money needed to make these vital services continue," said Nancy Ball, El Paso County Coordinator for The Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle campaign serves as a crucial funding source for the organization's community programs that provide shelter and support services to local families and youth.

