Remote Area Medical to provide free dental, vision, medical services during first weekend in August

COLORADO SPRINGS — Remote Area Medical (RAM) is set to host a free healthcare clinic at Pikes Peak State College (11125 Cross Peak View, Colorado Springs) on August 1-2.

RAM is a non-profit, traveling medical assistance provider that has been operating since 1985; during their clinic in Colorado Springs, they will offer access to free dental, vision, and medical services.

RAM’s clinics are a lifeline for underserved communities, offering free dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health- pregnancy test, breast & pelvic exams, and general medical exams. By bringing healthcare directly to those in need, RAM’s free clinics remove the barriers of cost and distance that often prevent people from seeking care. Remote Area Medical press release

According to RAM's press release, no insurance or ID is necessary to utilize the free clinic that is set to operate during the first weekend of August.

The parking lot for the healthcare clinic is set to open at 11:59 Friday night (July 31) and remain open for the duration of the clinic (August 1-2); additional information regarding the processes of the clinic will be provided once patients have entered the parking lot.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m., and services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, the clinic closes when capacity is reached. Sunday’s clinic operations will be an abbreviated day, so patients are advised to arrive as early as possible. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services, and all patients are offered general medical care. Remote Area Medical press release

RAM also mentions in their press release that certain factors, such as inclement weather or volunteer cancellations, could impact the number of patients able to be seen or whether the parking lot opens earlier than scheduled.

RAM encourages all those who hope to utilize the clinic's services to arrive as early as possible; the time of the clinic's closure is dependent on daily capacity.

For additional information on the upcoming clinic, visit the Remote Area Medical website, the Facebook page for the event, or call 865-579-1530.

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