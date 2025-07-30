Rangers protect rattlesnakes and visitors at Garden of the Gods

Rangers at Garden of the Gods spend significant time interacting with park visitors, but they also have another important duty that many visitors don't see – rattlesnake management.

A rattlesnake was caught at the south end of Garden of the Gods just a few days ago, highlighting the ongoing wildlife management efforts at the popular Colorado Springs park.

For some visitors, like a young tourist from Italy, even seeing a snake skin used for educational purposes can be startling.

"Oh, yes, I do not like snakes," she said.

Rangers prefer to educate visitors using snake evidence while keeping live rattlesnakes at a safe distance from the public. The young visitor seemed reassured by the rangers' approach.

"If I sit on the path, I probably won't run into one," she said.

"Education is key, and especially when it comes down to how to be around a snake. Most snakes don't want anything to do with you. They would really prefer to be left alone," said Park Ranger Dave Absher.

Week to week, sometimes day to day, rangers discreetly respond to rattlesnake reports throughout the park. Despite the presence of these venomous reptiles, only four bites have occurred at the park in the last 20 years.

"Three of those have been from people who are off trail where they shouldn't be, and one was because someone was harassing the wildlife itself, trying to pick it up," Absher said.

When a snake is spotted near a trail or public area, rangers respond to protect both the public and the rattlesnake.

"They're part of the park and part of the ecosystem here. It's pretty vital that when we do move a snake, it's because more than likely, the snake itself is being threatened," Absher explained.

Sometimes, rangers will simply monitor the snake until it moves away from public areas on its own. In other cases, they relocate the snake a short distance away.

"We only move it no more than half a mile, because it has to stay within a certain area to make sure it keeps its local neighborhood, so to speak. It's used to feeding here. Knows the area well," Absher said.

The message from park staff is clear: rattlesnakes are the locals, and people are the visitors who need to respect their habitat.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

