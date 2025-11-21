Pueblo senior living center grants resident wishes through 'Living the Dream' program

PUEBLO, Colo. — After 45 years of shaping young minds, Miss Sandy Savage thought her teaching days were over. Retirement and mobility issues had pulled the dedicated educator away from the classroom, leaving her feeling like she'd lost a big part of herself. Now, thanks to an innovative program at her assisted living facility, she's getting that part back.

"I just missed all the kids. I mean, I really did," Savage said.

Born in Michigan, Savage started teaching dance at just 13 years old, beginning with tap and ballet for young children.

Her educational journey was impressive: high school graduation in 1959, bachelor's degree in 1963, master's in 1980, and 60 additional credits beyond that.

"You've got to be willing to put in the time," Savage said.

Her teaching career spanned multiple states and decades – three years in Michigan, six in Pittsburgh, 25 years at Centennial High School, and another 10 at Pueblo Community College. She retired from District 60 in 1998 and from PCC part-time in 2008.

"So I've really been a teacher for a long time," said Savage.

But after retirement, her world suddenly got smaller.

"My contact that I used to have for interacting with people and young people, it's gone," Savage said.

The Rivaria El Camino Assisted Living Facility has a program called Vibrant Life, through which a new program and a new mission were born.

"That is called 'Living the Dream' to where with our residents we find out what their passion is," explained Bianca Valenzuela, the facility's Vibrant Life Director.

“It honestly melts my heart, just me knowing that it's in my hands to make that happen for them and that we have the ability to bring that life, that dream into their life," added Valenzuela.

"I said yes because it was the first opportunity that I had since I had to go into this facility," Savage said.

Valenzuela recognized Savage's passion for education and made it happen.

"So her passion has always been her students," Valenzuela said.

Valenzuela made some calls and found a way to bring Savage back to the kids she loves so much by partnering with a local elementary school for a volunteer reading program.

The initiative is part of a brand new effort to bring purpose and adventure back into the lives of seniors. For Savage, it's more than a wish; it's a way out of isolation.

"I don't want to sit in a chair. I don't wanna, you know, be out of it," Savage said.

Her return to the classroom after 17 years comes with a bigger message about staying active and engaged.

"If you just sit some place, not doing anything for somebody, that bugs me. It's a waste of time," Savage said.

She also has advice for anyone thinking about entering the teaching profession.

"People that care need to go into teaching. You don't go into teaching because you want a paycheck," Savage said.

For Savage, teaching wasn't just a job, it was her joy, and now she gets to feel that again.

"Just to feel useful and feel helpful and to be able to look at young people and see what they're doing and smile and laugh about it," Savage said.

Savage is just the beginning. Rivaria El Camino plans to grant 50 wishes for residents, ranging from tattoos to flight simulators.

"They still have spark at this age as well, so we just wanna continue that for them and make them feel alive," Valenzuela said.

Because for Miss Sandy Savage, that spark never left, it just needed a classroom again, even for a day.

Savage's first volunteer day is December 1st at Avondale Elementary, with more visits planned later in the month.

