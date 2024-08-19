Pikes Peak United Way assisting with FAFSA applications from now until August 31

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way says they are assisting parents and students with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) from now until August 31.

FAFSA is an online form that parents and students must complete each year in order to receive financial aid. It covers federal grants, work-study funds and student loans.

The FAFSA application is free to complete, but Pikes Peak United Way says families struggle to provide required information accurately and their staff is available by appointment to help local families.

“We’re here to help,” said Cindy Aubrey, CEO of United Way. “Our career readiness team is available to help with the federal form, which is mandatory for students who need federal assistance in paying for college.”

FAFSA was updated this year, and it requires families to create verified accounts that include an ID, parent or spouse contributors' information, and income information.

Pikes Peak United Way says filling out the form can be challenging, especially for families of first-generation college students.

“We’re fortunate to be able to provide that assistance for local families,” said Aubrey. “Please reach out to us and let us help you get the federal assistance needed for college.”

If you're interested in scheduling an appointment, call 211. To view or fill out the FAFSA application, click here.

Because of FAFSA delays, the Department of Education is also trying to help.

