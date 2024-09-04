Pikes Peak Library District gets approval to install 7-foot fences around Penrose Public Library

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Penrose Public Library in Downtown Colorado Springs is soon installing a new and very visible security measure.

The Downtown Review Board has approved installing 7-foot fences around the library to deter unsafe activities at night.

"It's just uncomfortable," said a parent who often comes to the Penrose Public Library.

She says she often sees homeless people sleeping too close to the children's area.

The city's project statement says the library security staff has dealt with trespassing, vandalism, theft, fighting, criminal activity on the property, and more.

Since May, the city planner, Johnny Malpica, has been responsible for the project.

He says the challenge has been making fences still welcoming for the public.

"You can see through it... more transparent," Malpica said. "Fences can roll back behind the landscaping and feel open during operation hours."

Malpica says the plan is also to have 10 feet of landscaping buffer from fences.

"We are relieved. We are excited to move forward," said Michael Brantner with the Pikes Peak Library District.

"Making sure that every patron that comes feels as safe as possible," Brantner said.

Malpica says the planning staff will discuss final changes within a month.

The district says it doesn't have a set date for installing fences yet.