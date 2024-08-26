New website targets Ford Motor Company for noise levels produced by Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS — Noise complaints against the new Ford Amphitheater in northern Colorado Springs are going hand in hand with each new artist who stops at the outdoor venue.

From One Republic’s opening set on a wet and dreary Friday night on August 9 through this past weekend’s Primus rock band, surrounding neighbors flood social media, elected officials, and newsroom emails with complaints about how loud the music is at each event.

The city of Colorado Springs said they’ve received hundreds of complaints, but Venu, which owns the Ford Amphitheater, said the location is in compliance with city noise regulations.

Ford Amphitheater and the City Say Venue Is In Compliance

KOAA partner The Gazette additionally reports that peeved community members will be publicly voicing their concerns at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Meanwhile, a new website has popped up targeting the Ford Motor Company, which sponsors the naming rights to the amphitheater.

The domain “FordHurtsFamilies.org” encourages visitors to submit noise complaints to the city, upload videos of the noise generated by the venue, and to reach out to Ford Motor Company to pressure the car giant to help their cause.

According to a user in a Ford Amphitheater Enthusiasts Facebook group, one resident came across a yard sign in his Greyhawk Northgate neighborhood promoting the new site. The sign reads “Hate the amphitheater noise? Let your voice be heard: FordHurtsFamilies.org.”

On the website’s landing page, it explains how Ford Motor Company is responsible for the alleged noise nuisance.

“As amphitheater founder J.W. Roth said during the ribbon cutting, ‘Without Ford, this project wouldn’t have happened.’ Ford has now aligned themselves and invested millions of dollars with an invasion that is harming thousands of people – including many current and future Ford customers,” the website reads.

The site further suggests veterans with PTSD, children with autism, migraine-prone individuals, and older adults are greatly affected by the venue’s noise. It also notes that the amphitheater “steals dollars from families” because the noise is affecting property values.

The website demands Ford Amphitheater turn down its noise, build more barriers, stop artists from conducting sound checks earlier in the day, and to ban fireworks at the end of shows.

It’s unclear who’s behind the website, but domain lookup sites show it was registered on August 11, two days after the first concert at the amphitheater. After registering for email updates, an automated message provided no names either.

In an attempt to contact the website owner, KOAA emailed “admin@forhurtsfamilies.org” and “info@fordhurtsfamilies.org,” hoping for a response. The admin account returned invalid, but the info-account appeared to go through, albeit with no response as of Sunday night.

Venu, the actual company behind the amphitheater, said the average noise levels during performances have been under 100 decibels, which is less than the 105-decibel limit imposed by the City of Colorado Springs.

