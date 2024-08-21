Ford Amphitheater and the city say venue was in compliance with noise regulations during opening weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Venu, who owns the Ford Amphitheater on the north side of Colorado Springs, and the City of Colorado Springs say the venue was in compliance with city noise regulations during its opening weekend.

News5 has heard a number of complaints from viewers who live near the amphitheater, which opened earlier this month.

Venu says the average noise levels during performances has been under 100 decibels, which is less than the 105 decibel limit imposed by the City of Colorado Springs.

According to the city, they monitored decibel levels during opening weekend, and the numbers they recorded were comparable to what they received from the amphitheater.

The City of Colorado Springs says they will continue to monitor events at the Ford Amphitheater and gather noise data.

