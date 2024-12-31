How many calls for illegal fireworks with CSPD on NYE over the years- Plus, penalties for those caught

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to remind you that fireworks are illegal in the city limits of Colorado Springs. Even in winter, we can have high fire danger days, like we saw Monday. That’s only one reason you may want to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Last year, CSPD says they had 32 calls for about illegal fireworks. That’s up from 24 the year before.

Our veterans can also have negative reactions to the noise. That’s according to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs. They say the bangs and loud noises can trigger memories of combat.

There’s another group that can be negatively affected by fireworks. That would be our four-legged friends. I talked with Vicki Wynn at Timberview Animal Hospital about ways to help our pets this year.

"The best thing you can do is provide that interior room where you can block out the sound. Make sure that’s a comfortable spot for them, but in the time of the noise you want to make sure your animals aren't outside. We get a lot of dogs that actually will jump fences and become lost."

Wynn adds that there are things to do during the year that can help. "You can actually desensitize your dog to noises. Start with a very fun activity whether you’re playing with them or you’re feeding them and you start with some noise, really quiet in the background. Over time, you slowly increase that noise and they become really desensitized to that noise because they’re doing it with a fun activity.”

The city of Colorado Springs says a fire started by a firework that threatens or damages property would be considered arson. If caught, you could get a fine of up to $2,500 or even up to about six months in jail.

If you insist on fireworks, there are professional shows like the Adaman Club on Pikes Peak. If you can see the peak, you can see the show. There’s a shorter preview show at nine pm on NYE. Then of course at midnight.





