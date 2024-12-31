AdAmAn club adding two for annual trek up Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — The AdAmAn Club is again making its annual trek to the top of Pikes Peak to celebrate the start of a new year.

The club’s tradition is adding one new member every year, only this year they are bending the rules.

It is happening to honor and support AdAmAn club member Lance Stark and his family who lost their son and brother in a crash earlier this year.

“They have been there to support us as a family, they've been there to support Luke and it's just such an honor this year,” said Lance Stark.

Luke was known well by club members because he hiked with them multiple time as a guest on the annual AdAmAn hike.

“He's a great young man, and he was on his way to becoming a member with the club,” said AdAmAn Club President, Dave Artusi.

Club members decided to add Luke to their roster posthumously.

Then they decided to also add his sister Rachael as a member.

“When they made me a member, I was feeling a little bit of pressure, for sure, like there's guilt wrapped up, and pride, and excitement and all of that,” said Rachael Stark, “And really my biggest thing is I just want to honor my brother and my dad on this climb.”

For the 2024 to 2025 hike Rachael Stark is hiking for herself and her brother.

“I'm excited to represent my brother. I'll be wearing this, his hat,” said Rachael Stark.

“We've been doing it for years together, and none of us anticipated what was going to happen. It's been a rough year, but yeah, we want to honor him this year,” said Lance Stark.

The AdAmAn club makes its way to the top of Pikes Peak over two days.

Once at the top and weather permitting, they launch fireworks to celebrate the start of a new year.

This year it is also an honor for Luke Stark.

