Helping restore Acacia Park Bandshell now eligible for Colorado Tax Credit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As efforts to restore and improve the Acacia Park Bandshell continue, people looking to invest in the community space will now be eligible for state tax credits.

Since 2025, the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs has been working with the Downtown Partnership and the city to help modernize the stage.

The goal is to put a canopy up capable of supporting sound and lighting equipment, add public restrooms, and improve the audience seating around the structure.

In a news release, the Rotary Club said it has entered into an agreement with Peak Enterprise Zone that allows for this project to be considered an Enterprise Zone Contribution Project.

Watch our previous coverage from when the Rotary Club launched the campaign

Under the designation, qualifying donations will now generate a Colorado state income tax credit for individuals and businesses looking to help the project.

Under Colorado law, the Enterprise Zone Contribution Tax Credit allows a taxpayer to claim the following on the donation:



25% of a cash donation as a state income tax credit

12.5% of an in-kind donation as a state income tax credit

This is capped at $100,000 a year, but if you cannot use all your credits in a given tax year, the state will allow you to carry forward the balance for up to five years.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

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