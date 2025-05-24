Community members seek permanent solutions to aggressive driving on Centennial Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People who live near Centennial Boulevard and North 30th Street on the west side of Colorado Springs say they want to see a more permanent solution for reckless driving.

A News5 viewer we spoke with last October contacted us again, saying that aggressive driving is getting worse there.

"It can cause a lot of anxiety," said Jay Mullenix.

Mullenix says loud noises over a backyard wall are still triggering PTSD for him.

After the first report in October, Mullenix says he's seen more police officers patrolling and fewer aggressive drivers on the road. However, aggressive drivers are back again this year.

"I seen these guys driving 90 plus on bike lanes," said Mullenix. "People are riding bikes all day long and walking on sidewalks."

Others say they are dealing with similar problems and need long-term safety plans.

"We typically try to stay off that street just to make sure everybody stays safe," said Kim Reading.

News5 asked Colorado Springs City Councilman Dave Donelson about possible measures to fix the issue.

"I would like more enforcement. I would like CSPD to recognize that this is a unique road because of its secluded nature," said Councilman Dave Donelson. "Citizens want an enforcement up there. They really do."

Councilman Donelson says he will contact CSPD's Falcon Division and check whether more police enforcement on Centennial Boulevard is possible.

"I feel like it's a matter of time before something horrific happens," said Mullenix.

CSPD says its speed camera program is still being staffed and hopes it will be ready for launch later in 2025.

Are you experiencing issues with aggressive drivers in your neighborhood and struggling to find solutions? News5's Peter Choi wants to hear from you. Share your story by emailing him at peter.choi@koaa.com.

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.