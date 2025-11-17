Colorado Backcountry Search and Rescue surcharge fee increases to $1.25 to support volunteer SAR teams

DENVER — Fees that support Colorado Backcountry Search and Rescue, or BSAR, will increase from 25 cents to $1.25 to expand funding for the state's volunteer search and rescue teams.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced the change on Thursday afternoon. The increased fees will apply to wildlife licenses, as well as boat, snowmobile and off-highway vehicle registrations.

The fee was initially 25 cents — a price that was set in 1987. It has not changed since then.

Colorado Search and Rescue Association

CPW called the new reimbursement fee of $1.25 a "necessary step" to keep up with an increase in backcountry calls for help, account inflation, and more rescues and recoveries that are highly technical and risky. Plus, the overall cost of SAR operations, necessary equipment and training, and administration has gone up.

The surcharge will skyrocket the total BSAR revenue from $500,000 up to $2,500,000 to support search and rescue efforts each year. BSAR volunteers spend around $5 million a year during their operations, and that does not include vehicle, equipment, or technology costs.

Colorado Search and Rescue Association

“We’re constantly amazed by the dedicated volunteer search-and-rescue professionals across Colorado who are ready to mobilize and help people in a time of need when they become stranded, lost or injured in the backcountry,” said CPW BSAR Manager Perry Boydstun. “These types of outdoor rescues often require a specific type of training and gear, so it’s really important that our statewide BSAR program accurately provides our local teams with funding for resources they need to complete rescues without jeopardizing their own safety.”

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to approve this increase at its November meeting.

Eric Rasmussen, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North

Colorado has about 50 search and rescue organizations, which are 100% volunteer-based.

And anybody in Colorado's backcountry who finds themselves in an emergency can rest assured that they can call for help and never see a bill from those search and rescue teams. The rescue is always free. Costs only come into play from medical care in a ground ambulance or air ambulance.

Web Story with Floating List How to support Colorado search and rescue efforts: Purchase a Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue card (CORSAR), which helps reimburse Colorado SAR teams for costs during operations, plus required equipment and training. They are available for $5 for a year or $20 for five years.

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass, which allows you to enter state parks and is available to buy along with a renewed car registration, partially supports Colorado SAR teams. It costs $29 for one year.

CSAR accepts direct donations, as do the teams from each county.

Always call 911 if you are in an emergency in the backcountry.

To keep rescues free to the public, CPW provides support to the local teams from the statewide level. There are several ways to help outside of the surcharge fee detailed above — those are listed in the text box to the left.

CPW's BSAR funding is distributed through incident reimbursement forms and a county allocation application process, the agency said.

They can use that reimbursement to purchase equipment, training, small capital improvement projects, mental health services, communications, computer software, maintenance and some fixed costs, CPW said.

