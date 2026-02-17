CO lawmakers consider bill to strengthen housing rights for assistance animal owners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would clarify how “assistance animals” and “emotional support animals” are defined under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

The proposal comes as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently rescinded some federal guidance related to assistance animal definitions.

The goal of HB26-1045 is to provide clearer guidelines for landlords and renters and help ensure equal access to housing for people with disabilities.

Inside Victory Service Dogs in Colorado Springs, the training is thorough and detailed.

For 11 years, the nonprofit has trained service dogs to assist veterans in need.

“Over 300 clients served,” said Noah Ometer, program director at Victory Service Dogs.

Ometer says the dogs go through extensive training tailored to specific disabilities.

He emphasizes that service dogs are not pets, but they are trained to perform specific medical tasks.

“People can get denied housing because of their service dogs," Ometer said. "That would be like denying someone housing because they are on certain medications or because they have a CPAP machine.”

Assistance animals would include both service animals and emotional support animals under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

The bill also defines what qualifies as a “reasonable accommodation” under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act as it relates to housing.

It outlines the factors landlords and housing providers should consider when determining whether an accommodation is necessary for a person with a disability.

Supporters say putting those standards into statute would help reduce confusion, prevent disputes, and ensure consistent application of housing protections across the state.

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development on the federal level actually rescinded some guidance on those definitions,” said Frank Santana, a legislative advocacy specialist with the Independence Center.

Ometer says having clear language could help resolve conflicts faster.

“Anything that would help a client or a person with a disability that has a service dog be able to point to — that gives them a leg to stand on — and that would bring quicker resolution to disputes, that’s always going to be good,” he said.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect on August 12, 2026.

