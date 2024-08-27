City seeing an uptick in illegal dumping in Colorado Springs waterways, community clean-up projects to begin

COLORADO SPRINGS — Illegal trash dumping is threatening the look of our urban trails and creeks.

The City of Colorado Springs says it's seeing more trash being dumped in our creeks. City crews tell us it has been difficult keeping track of where the garbage is.

Community members want to clean up this mess, and one local clean-up organization explains why your help is necessary to keep nature clean.

Alli Schuch, the Executive Director of Fountain Creek Watershed District says, "It's just sad to see we got all manner of trash here right next to the beautiful water Bear Creek. Items that don't typically belong to nature have become an eyesore for people who use urban trails."

The number one item being found is cigarette butts. Schuch says the district wants to clean up this mess, so they started the annual community clean-up event, "Creek Week," every fall.

Thousands of people sign up with one goal in mind — keeping our nature clean. The district says volunteers have collected 150 thousand tons of trash in 10 years.

Other organizations want to help them with what they call, the "One Bag Challenge". The Trails and Open Space coalition wants to be a resource for those who want to pick up trash.

They have handed out over 500 bags already since April.

This year's creek week kicks off on September 28th until October 6th.

Click here to learn more.





Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high. Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers