City officials meet with residents over Meadows Park Community Center closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For the first time since the closure was announced, city officials met with the public at Meadows Park Community Center in a charged listening session as citizens fight for their neighborhood.

The doors have officially shut at Meadows Park Community Center, leaving residents frustrated and without advance notice.

"It is unfair because we didn't have any heads up," one resident said.

Without much time to address a $31 million budget shortfall, the center didn't stand much of a chance. The city cited declining participation as the reason for the closure.

Councilmembers Kimberly Gold and Nancy Henjum listened to concerned neighbors alongside Mayor Yemi Mobolade. The trio emphasized they are actively seeking ways to reopen or repurpose the center in the future, if possible.

"We never know what the budget is going to look like in 20 years, in 10 years, in 5 years. So maybe it could be a community center again, or maybe it could be a community center next year with a public-private partnership," said Councilwoman Kimberly Gold.

Many frustrated citizens wish this discussion had happened before the doors were shut. When asked what she says to those who believe the city is simply posturing, Councilwoman Henjum responded directly.

"I can tell them that I'm committed, that the mayor is committed, that the city is committed to moving forward and finding solutions like we did with the West Side Center, but people aren't going to believe that when they walk away from here tonight, and nor should they necessarily. They need to see something happen," Henjum said.

Citizens were given a half hour to speak to city leaders, then split into small groups to table ideas with parks and city leadership.

"The children need a safe place. Instead of letting the drugs take over the neighborhood. They need to have programs where the kids can come," one resident said.

Ideas will be accounted for by the city, with officials asking what the needs of this neighborhood are and how the city can help create solutions to meet those needs.

At this time, no timeline exists for further conversation about the center.

