City of Pueblo hosting tree debris drop-off this weekend following recent storm

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is hosting a tree debris drop-off location this weekend following a storm that hit the city.

It will be at the Langoni Sports complex parking lot, which is located on West 24th Street from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Pueblo says trees, branches and limbs can be dropped off, but no other waste will be accepted. They also say large or commercial vehicles may be turned away.

“We know many of our residents are cleaning up debris and damage to their yards or property as a result of the microburst we experienced on Tuesday this week, so we want to offer a free drop-off location to discard of waste,” said Director of Pueblo Public Works Andrew Hayes.

One of those community members is Gina Martinez, who had trees down and her property damaged due to the storm.

Pueblo continues cleaning up after Tuesday's storm

Vision Ministry Family Christian Church, which is located near Highway 50 and North Elizabeth Street, is part of a complex where the roof blew off. The pastor tells News5 he is thankful no one was hurt.

Storm in Pueblo blows the roof off a church

The storm also left hundreds without power, and CSU Pueblo was closed Thursday because of the outage.

Closure and outages plus an up close look at storm damage in Pueblo

If you have damages in your area, or for more information about the drop-off, you are asked to call Pueblo Public Works at (719)553-2295. Their office hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

