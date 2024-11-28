Celebrate sober while recovering from addiction during the holidays

OLD COLORADO CITY — It can be difficult for people in recovery to navigate the holidays.

"Holidays usually equal family time," said Peak Vista Community Health's director of Behavioral Health, Sharon Oates. "Recovery is usually closely tied to family trauma."

Gratitude in Old Colorado City is one option where people can be sober and still celebrate.

Co-owner Michele Garrett wanted the bar feel without the alcohol.

"Specifically catering to those who may not want to sit at a bar and like look at, you know, a bunch of alcohol, but still go and socialize and hang out," said Garrett.

Garrett is about four and a half years sober and said the holidays can be triggering.

"There's, you know, family events, and everyone's drinking, and sometimes with like, being in recovery, there's a lot of isolation," said Garrett.

Oates said isolation can also lead to a relapse.

"If somebody is recognizing that they are feeling alone, they would reach out, if they are feeling like they are going to harm themselves, they should reach out ahead of time so that you don't put yourself in a position where you would relapse and if you do there's services for that too," said Oates.

Per capita, alcohol consumption in Colorado was higher than the national average in 2023, according to the state's Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup (SEOW).

The SEOW said the median age of Coloradans seeking treatment for alcohol use disorder is 40 years old.

On average, seven people died every day in 2023 from excessive drinking, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

"A lot of our clientele is either in recovery, they don't drink, people just like the environment," said Garrett.

Gratitude opened in June.

"We're getting people from like New Mexico, you know, people from Denver, Fort Collins," said Garrett.

There's another dry bar in Pueblo called The Ethos. It opened in 2018.

Garrett said dry bars are welcoming concept, where people do not have to go through recovery alone.

"A good place to still get your social interaction, get a good drink and hang out at a bar," said Garrett.

Gratitude will be open Thanksgiving day. Peak Vista offers recovery planning and mental health counseling.





