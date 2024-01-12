First 'Zero-Proof' bar coming to Colorado Springs, following Pueblo's lead

COLORADO SPRINGS — They're called 'Zero-Proof' bars. It's where you can get a non-alcoholic drink.

This newer business type is becoming more popular in Colorado. One recently opened in Pueblo with another set to open in Colorado Springs.

The idea is to create a space for people who don't drink to connect with others in the community, said a bartender at The Ethos Abstract Bar, Nekia Seaberry.

It's a growing community.

"There is a huge push especially among Gen Z and the younger millennials to give up alcohol or, you know, cut back," said Seaberry.

She said she wants to show people you don't have to be drunk to have fun in a bar. "It's about being around people and letting loose and feeling good in your skin."

Pueblo police said the number of DUI arrests fell slightly from 2022 to 2023. There was an increase in people under 21 being cited for possessing alcohol.

Ethos is open to all ages. After 9 p.m., it's 16 and up.

"Honestly, I think it's needed, number one to show that there are other options," said Seaberry.

The first 'Zero-Proof' bar is coming to Colorado Springs. It'll be called Gratitude.

"I'm excited, I think it's time," said owner Michele Garrett.

She said she wants to break barriers in what feels to many like an alcohol-centered world.

"I have been conforming to the world of alcohol rules. Everything is out everywhere around you and now it's kind of feeling like a little space is, like opened up for us really don't drink it is really exciting," said Garrett.

Nearly four years sober herself, Garrette said a place like Gratitude is needed in Colorado Springs, especially for those in recovery.

"I think that there's a lot more people in recovery than we're aware of and I think it's nice to be able to kind of shine light on that and give people a place to go hang out, listen to music," said Garrett.

Gratitude has been in the works for about a year and is scheduled to open this spring in Old Colorado City.

Garrett said it's encouraging to know how popular Ethos is in Pueblo.

"Hopefully we do see more places open up because I used to bar hop all the time and I miss it," said Garrett.

"I think that's awesome, the more the merrier really," said Seaberry. "I think it's really cool that other people are picking up on it."

Ethos also hosts events and activities every weekend like art and mocktail classes, open mic and karaoke nights.

