Car break-ins and thefts on the rise in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — People who live on the north side of Colorado Springs say more car break-ins and car thefts have been happening lately.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms their concerns are true, asking people to take extra precautions.

Bryce Murphy moved to the north side of Colorado Springs from the south and getting an email about cars being broken into was not exactly what he expected.

"I was thinking about possibly even just doing a different door knob for myself so I can do extra protection," said Murphy.

As the Holidays are just around the corner, it's extra concerning.

"I leave a lot of stuff in my car overnight," said Murphy. "When I go visit my parents, my car is outside."

CSPD says more car break-ins are happening in apartment complexes and residential areas, especially overnight. They say more than 4,100 cars were broken into in 2023. Up until November, 2024, more than 3,300 cars have been affected.

The department says you can do some things to protect yourself, such as don't leave your guns inside your car. Police say at least 30 guns are being stolen out of cars every month across the city. They also say those stolen guns are then being used in violent crimes.

CSPD also says don't leave valuable items in your car. If you do leave them, hide them.





Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face. Original drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.