Blue Envelope Program expands in El Paso County; supports individuals with disabilities

The Resource Exchange in Colorado Springs has secured more funding from the Independence Center for 5,000 more Blue Envelopes through the sheriff's office to support safer law enforcement interactions.

The Blue Envelope Program is an initiative that strives to better communication between first responders and people with disabilities.

A blue envelope is a sign to first responders that additional communication, awareness, or accommodation could be needed during their encounter.

One Lieutenant said that the program helps give him a "heads up" going into an interaction.

"It would help me communicate better, whether it's autism or someone who is hearing impaired or blind, or whatever that looks like. It gives me a little heads up going into it that goes hand in glove with our training that we already do. This gives me another tool to really engage that person and give them what they need," said Lieutenant Michael Pitt.

The program was originally launched in the county in September 2025, and the Resource Exchange saw that the demand outpaced the supply.

As a result, the Resource Exchange sought more funding from the Independence Center to further fund more envelopes.

The Independence Center awarded the Exchange $21,000 for over 5,000 more envelopes and materials for the program.

More envelopes are now available at the Resource Exchange's Colorado Springs Office and the Independence Center's Office for free for anyone who thinks they would benefit from the program.

It is fully voluntary, without any registration requirements.

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