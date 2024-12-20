Best (and worst) times to travel through the end of the year according to AAA in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We’re headed into what AAA says will be a busy two weeks for travel. If you are one of the 119.3 million people who are projected to travel 50 miles or more, be ready for travel delays.

I talked with Skyler Mckinley at AAA. He says the worst of the traffic will be the weekend before Christmas. That’s because most people head out the Friday before Christmas.

If you are planning on hitting the roads over the next couple of weeks, be ready for delays. I-25 will be best early in the morning and later in the evening. I’m told the best days to travel are Christmas Day and New Year's Day. That’s because most people will already be at their destinations.

Mckinley says traffic in town will also be busy, especially near shopping centers.

"If you can travel on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Most people will Be at their destinations by then be quiet travel days, but really throughout this whole period with so many folks traveling with the level of economic activity that’s going on- running to the post office, the store, and going to grandma‘s house. It’s gonna be busy every day."

I’m also told El Paso County leads the state in impaired traffic fatalities.

"So look if you’re drinking in El Paso County or anywhere specifically in El Paso county which leads the state in these tragedies don’t drive if you’re not drinking and you are driving, be mindful that other drivers out there on their best behavior our roads are really dangerous and as much as this time of year is about coming together and then celebrating each other there’s an awful lot of Carnage roadways as well."

Mckinley also tells me how Colorado is a top winter destination. He says we see more tourism during Christmas time compared to other times of the year. The moral of the story is to expect people wherever you go and give yourself plenty of extra time.

