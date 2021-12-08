Section of Fall River Road, including east entrance to RMNP, closed for shooting investigation

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Fall River Road is closed in Rocky Mountain National Park, including the east entrance to the park, as authorities investigate a shooting, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Google Maps

Trooper Josh Lewis with CSP said a park ranger made a traffic stop and then a shooting occurred. Lewis said he believes that the ranger and suspect were both injured. It's not clear what prompted the shooting.

Lewis said the shooting was not fatal.

No other details were immediately available.

Fall River Road, also called US Highway 34, starts near downtown Estes Park and then continues into the park.

