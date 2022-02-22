Search continues for Las Animas man, 82, missing since Feb. 11

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — More than a dozen agencies are working to find a missing 82-year-old man last seen on Feb. 11 in Las Animas County.

David George Shier was last spotted on foot along the 34000 block of County Road 20.2 near the Trinidad Walmart at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, according to the Las Animas Sheriff’s Office. He may have dementia and other medical issues, the sheriff's office said. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Senior Alert on Feb. 14.

The sheriff's office conducted an extensive search on Feb. 21 for Shier along with the following agencies: Las Animas County Search and Rescue team, Trinidad Ambulance District, Trinidad Fire Department, Pinon Canyon Fire Department, Fishers Peak Fire District, Stonewall Fire Protection District, Hoehne Fire Department, Spanish Peaks Fire Department, CBI, Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Bent County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams, El Paso County Search and Rescue, Colorado Search and Rescue, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Las Animas County Sheriff's Office

The search included people on foot, horseback, and ATVs, plus drones.

It spanned from the corner of County Road 20.2 and Toupal Drive north along I-25 to County Road 20.8, west to County Road 18.3 and south to County Road 18.3 and 69.1, according to the sheriff's office. Officials also searched around Trinidad Lake Ranches and the areas from exit 11 north to Saddle Road between I-25 and Santa Fe Trail.

Searches are ongoing to find Shier.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and possibly a hat.

Shier is described as a white man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has gray hair and a buzzcut, brown eyes, and a silver and black mustache and goatee.

On Feb. 14, the sheriff's office said he has a cell phone with him.

If you see him, call the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office at 719-846-2211.