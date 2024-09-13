4th ape dies in shigella infection outbreak at Florida zoo

A fourth ape has died of a shigella infection amid an outbreak at a Florida zoo.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens shared the unfortunate news in a Facebook post.

“As we continue to address the Shigella infection impacting our apes, it is with heavy hearts we share the passing of three-year-old western lowland gorilla, Kevin, who succumbed to the illness,” the zoo said.

Born at the Jacksonville Zoo in 2021, the zoo said Kevin quickly became a visitor favorite. He was the youngest of his troop and had a “playful and spirited personality.” He was closely bonded to his half-sister Gandai.

“He fought very hard against the infection, showing signs of recovery at times. Despite the dedicated efforts of our Animal Health and Care teams, who worked around the clock to save him, Kevin was unable to overcome the illness,” said the Jacksonville Zoo.

Shigella is a bacteria that causes shigellosis, which mainly affects the intestines, according to the zoo. It causes symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, cramps, and dehydration. The infection is primarily spread through contact with feces, food and water.

Humans can also develop shigellosis, but it typically goes away on its own and is more severe in apes.

The zoo does not know for sure how the shigella outbreak began at its establishment, but said it is possible that an ape was “an asymptomatic chronic carrier of the bacteria and began to shed it for unknown reasons.”

The zoo said while it is possible the bacteria came from an asymptomatic staff member, that scenario is “highly unlikely.” It also said it is unlikely the bacteria was introduced to the apes through food.

The Jacksonville Zoo said it remains focused on helping the affected apes recover.

“We are fully focused on addressing the needs of the apes, working tirelessly to support the animals through their recovery. While many of the apes are at various stages of treatment and recovery, thanks to our team's hard work and resilience, we continue to experience significant progress,” said the zoo. “Still, Shigella is highly infectious. Recovery within the apes may be fluid and may take time to fully resolve. We continue to exercise strict biosecurity measures and closely monitor the situation.”

The zoo said the apes have been under quarantine since the infection was first suspected. The zoo said staff entering primate buildings wear full personal protective equipment, which includes suits, shoe covers, masks and gloves.

Cleaning protocols have also intensified and bedding is changed multiple times daily.

The zoo said there is one team responsible for caring for apes that have presented symptoms, and another separate team is charged with caring for animals that remain healthy, to minimize any risks.

Treatment plans for the apes include fluids and antibiotics. Apes with severe symptoms may require IVs under sedation, the zoo said.

The zoo also said it is providing the animals with “their favorite food to keep them comfortable.”

The Jacksonville Zoo is accepting donations to support the recovery of the apes. You can donate here.

