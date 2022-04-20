Explosion, fire in downtown Montrose prompts evacuations, causes injuries

MONTROSE, Colo. — An explosion and fire in downtown Montrose Wednesday afternoon injured at least five people and prompted authorities to evacuate several blocks in the area.

The Montrose Police Department said an evacuation order was issued for residents and businesses from the 500 block of Main Street to the 700 block of Main Street.

The explosion and fire occurred at Hartman Brothers, a medical supply company, at the corner of North 1st Street and Park Avenue around 3 p.m.

At least five people were transported to the hospital, according to a report from the Montrose Daily Press. One of the five injured is in in critical condition, according to the paper.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.