Your Southern Colorado Wildfire Relief Fund donations are making a difference

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 would like to say thank you to Southern Colorado. We asked for your donations to the Southern Colorado Wildfire Relief Fund, and you delivered.

We started with KOAA and the Scripps Howard Fund's $10,000 contribution. Together, we have raised $46,000 as of Thursday.

Thursday, News5 gave the inaugural grant from this effort to United Way of Southern Colorado. $15,000 will go to immediate relief efforts, but the recovery from this fire will take months, even years.

"It's a lot of work to run these funds and to do this work, but we at United Way of Southern Colorado said this is a monumental moment, and it calls for a monumental response, and so we waived any fees, so... every single penny is gonna go back to those impacted," said Shanna Farmer, CEO of United Way of Southern Colorado.

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Ranch faces tough choices after Aspen Acres Fire scorches most of property The fallout continues from the Aspen Acres Fire as hundreds return to their homes and ranches. One man stayed on his property through it all, safely protecting his cattle. Ranch faces tough choices after Aspen Acres Fire scorches most of property

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