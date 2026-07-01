Southern Colorado Wildfire Relief: How to Help Southern Colorado Communities

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As communities in Southern Colorado continue to deal with the devastation of wildfires across our region, News5 and the Scripps Howard Foundation are stepping in to help.

As a pillar of southern Colorado, KOAA News5 is committed to helping our neighbors impacted by the fires.

KOAA News5 has donated $5,000 to relief efforts. Join us by donating to help our neighbors in need.

___

Southern Colorado Fire Grows to Over 28,000 acres, evacuations remain in place We are bringing you the latest from Colorado City on the Aspen Acres Fire burning in Southern Colorado. The fire now spans over 28,000 acres and all evacuations remain in place. Southern Colorado Fire Grows to Over 28,000 acres, evacuations remain in place

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.