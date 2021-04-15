Starting Friday, El Paso County will no longer implement COVID-19 restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY — On Tuesday, Governor Polis announced a new order to end the statewide COVID-19 Dial.

Starting Friday, it is up to each county to decide on rules and regulations.

It has restaurant owners feeling hopeful.

"I am glad to see the power shift back into the local hands," said Brother Luck, chef and owner of Lucking Dumpling.

"I like that the county will have a little more say," said Daniel Dreyfuss, owner of Pies and Grinders.

While some counties like Pubelo, have said they will continue to enforce capacity restrictions in restaurants and businesses, El Paso County will not, according to both the Mayor's office and El Paso County Public Health.

The announcement has many restaurant owners ready to open their doors at full capacity, once again.

"It is nice to have some of those restrictions lifted because they have been shifting on us for the last 12 months," said Luck.

However, it has some customers a little hesitant.

"I don't think I would be happy about it. COVID-19 is still out there," said Diana Stone, customer.

Restaurant owners say they plan to continue safety measures until we are completely out of the pandemic.

"Guest safety, employee safety, we are still going to follow protocol," said Luck.

Luck says he plans to keep his restaurants capacity at 50% even though he will be allowed to increase it.

"We are going to keep it the way it was because we like the feel of it instead of trying to crowd everyone in," said Luck.

One year of dial changes, capacity limits, and regulations, now just days away from ending.

