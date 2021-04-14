State health officials silent on how Dr. Moma clinic was originally vetted; medical experts still urge confidence in vaccines

COLORADO SPRINGS — A lot of questions still remain after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notified patients vaccinated at a Colorado springs clinic they’ll need to get vaccinated all over again due to improper vaccine storage.

News 5 wanted to know, how did the clinic get vetted by the state in the first place, and how can people be assured this won’t happen elsewhere? The state health department never got back to us.

That clinic is the Dr. Moma clinic, located inside the Satellite Hotel building off Academy and Airport.

It all started on April 9 when the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notified people it was temporarily pausing vaccinations at the Dr. Moma Clinic “as a result of irregularities in vaccine storage.”

The department said inspectors “observed failure to comply with storage protocols.”

Then, on Tuesday, the state health department sent out another message, advising patients “the provider failed to provide proper documentation of temperature storage,” and anyone who got a vaccine there would need to get it again.

What’s not clear, is why Dr. Moma, who according to her clinic's website is actually only a nurse practitioner, was permitted to administer vaccines at her clinic in the first place.

News 5 reached out to both the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and El Paso County Public Health to find these answers.

El Paso County Public Health promptly responded, telling us it was a state issue, and our questions would need to be directed to CDPHE.

As for the state, none of the numerous CDPHE officials News 5 reached out to responded to our multiple requests for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.

While neither the state or county health departments could offer their reassurance in the vaccine process, NBC’s Senior Medical Correspondent and Monument-based doctor, Dr. John Torres, told News 5 this isn’t a reason to lose confidence in the vaccination system as a whole.

“I fully understand that it can be disconcerting to hear about these vaccines that should not have been used,” Torres said. “Sure some things are gonna slip through the cracks, but they get on those very quickly to keep the rest of us safe, and that should give people, I think a lot of confidence.”

And there are some steps you can take to make sure your clinic is reputable.

“The best thing you can do is simply observe and ask,” Torres said. “Look around when you go into a place. Is it well run? Is it well organized, is it clean.”

And it’s important to keep things in perspective.

“The thing you have to remember, is these things are happening in very rare circumstances, in very rare instances,” he said.

